No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps debuting Edward Waters

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team overpowered Edward Waters in the Tigers’ inaugural match in a sweep tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Edward Waters of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference played an exhibition match on Tuesday and made the program’s official debut against the defending national champion Rainbow Warriors before a crowd of 1,862.

The Tigers scored the program’s first point on an ace by Oneil Daley on the opening serve of the match. UH setter Jakob Thelle followed with the first two of his five aces of the first set. Thelle went on to distribute 20 assists while playing the first two sets in UH’s 25-11, 25-7, 25-10 win.

UH outside hitter Spyros Chakas put away six kills in 10 attempts while also playing the first two sets and the Warriors served 11 aces while improving to 3-0.

UH played much of its roster and Kanai Akana posted six kills off the bench. Cole Hogland and Alakai Todd added four each. Keoni Thiim served up three aces. UH hit .564 for the match.

The Warriors and Tigers close the two-match series at 5 p.m. on Sunday.