Honolulu firefighters assist injured hiker on Lanikai Pillbox Trail

A female hiker had to be airlifted off the Lanikai Pillbox Trail after suffering an ankle injury this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters were sent to the popular Kailua hiking spot after a 911 call at 8:37 a.m. today and arrived nine minutes later to establish a command post and send first responders to establish contact with the woman, who reportedly hurt her right ankle about 10 minutes from the start of the trail.

After making contact, HFD said firefighters applied a splint to the woman’s injured leg and prepared her for transport via the department’s helicopter, Air 1, to a landing zone that was established at Lanikai Community Park. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were waiting for the woman and took over patient care at 9:17 a.m.

The rest of the hikers with the woman were escorted off the trail by firefighters.