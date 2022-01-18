VIDEO: Gov. David Ige details American Rescue Plan Act fund spending

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige is holding a press conference today to discuss Hawaii’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The state was awarded $386 million in federal ARPA funds to combat the public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. An initial $193 million tranche was received last June and the remaining funds are expected to arrive this year.

Last week, the city sought input from the public on how to spend the $386 million.

During the conference, Ige said the state was able to allocate $1.6 billion in ARPA funds. A non-exhautive list of programs and services to benefit from the disbursement include:

>>$84 million for Emergency Medical Services and injury prevention

>>$60 million for Hawaii Tourism Authority

>>$48 million for the Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety to strengthen COVID response in facilities statewide

>>$41 million for Hawaii Safe Travels program

>>$28 million for University of Hawaii

>>$32 million for support state hospital systems

>>$16 million for Hawaii Health Systems Corporation

>>$11 million for Hawaii Convention Center to continue operations

>>$10.8 million for homeless services

>>$8 million for Hawaii State Department of Health for administrative needs and costs

>>$6.5 million for benefits to eligible residents, serving approximately 300,000 people

>>$5 million for Green Job Youth Corps program to fund up to 1,000 residents who want to pursue careers in conservation

>>$1.5 million for support senior centers

Ige expects funds will continue to arrive throughout 2022.

The governor also fielded questions regarding the state’s coronavirus response.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.