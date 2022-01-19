Saint Louis QB AJ Bianco decommits from Hawaii and will attend Nevada

AJ Bianco, considered the state’s top quarterback prospect, has decided to attend the University of Nevada, the Saint Louis quarterback announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

“After talking with my family and those close to me, I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Hawaii,” Bianco wrote on Twitter. “

Bianco committed to Hawaii before the December early signing period. He did not sign with Hawaii then to keep his options open as turmoil surrounded the UH football program. Todd Graham resigned last Friday after two seasons with the Warriors.

Bianco also wrote: ”Hawaii is my home and it will forever be my home but I believe that the University of Nevada presents me with the best opportunity to succeed both in the classroom and on the field. Therefore, I will be committing to the University of Nevada. #GoPack.”