University of Hawaii women’s basketball team rolls past Cal State Bakersfield

Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to a 69-52 win over Cal State Bakersfield tonight at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH forward Jacque David hit three 3-pointers in a season-high 10-point performance and forward Amy Atwell and guard Meilani McBee added nine points each in the non-conference meeting between the Rainbow Wahine (6-7) and Roadrunners (1-9).

The meeting was added when both teams had games against Cal Poly cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Mustangs program. The teams will meet again on Saturday in their regularly scheduled game that will count in the Big West standings.

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. CSUB

UH led 16-10 after the first quarter and pulled away with a 19-4 surge to open the second quarter. The Wahine led by as many as 22 in the third quarter before CSUB battled back to close to 12 with more than nine minutes left.

UH regained control again when McBee and Phillips hit from long range and two Phillips free throws extended the margin back to 20 with 6:37 left.