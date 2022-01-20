Hawaii men’s basketball teams wins at Cal State Bakersfield

Junior Madut scored 17 points, including two decisive free throws with 2.2 seconds left, to lift the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team to a 63-59 road victory over Cal State Bakersfield tonight in the Icardo Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 3-0 Big West) were clutching a 61-58 lead when CSUB point guard Kaleb Higgins was fouled with 3.4 seconds left. Higgins made the first free throw and, after a timeout, missed the second. Madut soared for the rebound and was fouled. Madut calmly sank two free throws to ice the ’Bows’ third Big West victory in as many games. (Last week’s win over UC San Diego did not count toward the Big West standings because the Tritons are in the second year of a four-year transition to Division I.)

Jerome Desrosiers’ streak of three double-double performances ended. But the Princeton transfer scored 16 points and secured six rebounds. Noel Coleman scored his 10 points all in the second half.

Justin McCall led the Roadrunners (6-7, 1-3) with 22 points.