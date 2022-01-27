Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang names new offensive coordinator

Ian Shoemaker, who directed a prolific attack at Eastern Washington University, has been named the University of Hawaii football team’s offensive coordinator.

Shoemaker replaces Bo Graham, whose play-calling was widely questioned in 2021. Todd Graham resigned as UH’s head coach on Jan. 14, and his eldest son was not retained on new coach Timmy Chang’s staff.

In three seasons as EWU’s offensive coordinator, the Eagles averaged 537.1 yards and 41.3 points per game. The Eagles’ offense ranged from five-wide sets to pistol formations employing run/pass option concepts. The Eagles favored a no-huddle alignment and often rapid tempo.

Shoemaker was Central Washington’s head coach for five years, winning Great Northwest Athletic Conference titles in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, Shoemaker’s first season at EWU, the Eagles led the nation in total offense (524.8 yards per game).

UH also finalized the hiring of Thomas Sheffield as associate head coach and special teams coordinator. Sheffield (special teams) and Chang (receivers) coached together at Nevada the past two years. Both accepted coaching positions at Colorado State when Jay Norvell resigned as Nevada’s head coach in December to join the Rams in a similar position.

