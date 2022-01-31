Maui police identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

A 73-year-old bicyclist who died after an alleged drunk driver struck him on Maui Saturday night has been identified as Agustin Dela Cruz of Lahaina, according to the Maui Police Department.

The collision occurred on Front Street at Kahoma Kai Stream Bridge shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150 truck operated by a 52-year-old Lahaina man was traveling north on Front Street and crossing the bridge when the driver hit the rear of an Xtreme electric bicycle operated by Dela Cruz who was also traveling north on the roadway.

The driver then fled the scene, police said.

Dela Cruz sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision and was taken by ambulance to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officers located the Ford pickup truck parked at a nearby shopping center with the driver inside. The driver did not sustain any injuries in the collision.

Police arrested him on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide, accidents involving death/serious bodily injury, driving after his license was suspended or revoked for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and habitual operating a vehicle under the influence.