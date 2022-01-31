Search continues for group of suspects in violent Chinatown robbery

Honolulu police are continuing their investigation into an alleged robbery where five males attacked a 38-year-old homeless man in Chinatown.

The robbery occurred on North King Street on Jan. 21.

Police said that one of the suspects pepper-sprayed the victim while another suspect struck him in the arm with a stick and a third suspect threatened him with a knife.

The suspects allegedly took the victim’s bag and fled the scene.

The victim reported the robbery to police Thursday while being treated at a medical facility for an arm fracture that he sustained in the attack, police said.

There are no arrests at this time.