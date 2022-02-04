Honolulu firefighters rescue lost hiker on Waiakeakua Ridge trail

A hiker who got lost on Waiakeakua Ridge trail in Manoa was rescued by Honolulu firefighters tonight.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call around 6:45 p.m. about the lost hiker, a 31-year-old man, who was alone and had started hiking on the Waahila Ridge trail around 4 p.m. He headed toward the Koolau Summit trail and became “lost in darkness” near the summit, HFD said.
HFD, using its Air 1 helicopter, made visual contact with the hiker around 7:45 p.m. and lifted the hiker from the trail to safety just before 8 p.m.
HFD reported no injuries.
