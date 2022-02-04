Honolulu Police Commission seeks public input on search for next chief

The Honolulu Police Commission is calling for public input about the qualities needed in the city’s 12th police chief.

The names and resumes of the 19 candidates for the position are being kept from the public and commissioners until an out-of-state consultant hired by the commission picks the finalists. Commissioners will then learn the identities of the finalists and move forward with the selection process.

Commission officials told the Star-Advertiser a new chief will be selected before the end of the year. Former HPD Chief Susan Ballard retired Jun. 1.

The 19 applicants include 12 from Hawaii. Of the 12 local candidates, six are current HPD officers, five are retired HPD officers and one works in Hawaii law enforcement.

A week-long public survey will be open from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13 at honolulu.gov/hpc or directly at hpdnextchiefsurvey2022.com.

The results of the survey will be shared with PSI Services LLC, the company contracted Dec. 10 to complete an “Examination and Assessment of Psychological Competency and Other Characteristics for the Selection of Chief of Police” for the city at a cost of $145,777.50.

Commissioners believe the survey will add to the viewpoints from an array of community stakeholders including nonprofit agencies, and current and former law enforcement officers and public officials.

“We are committed to hearing from as many stakeholders as we can before we make this important appointment,” said Commission Chair Shannon Alivado, in a release. “We are grateful to all of those who have taken the time to engage in the process so far, and we are hopeful this survey tool will allow many more of our citizens to share their perspectives.”

Interim Chief Rade Vanic will continue to lead the department until a new chief is selected.