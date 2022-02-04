Pandemic keeps public from Punahou Carnival for a second year

The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping the public away from the Punahou Carnival for a second year.

Only current Punahou students and employees and their families are being allowed to attend a scaled-back, one-day version of the event on campus, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. The food booths, white elephant sale and keiki games are presented under the theme “Back in Time to ‘99.”

Normally the carnival is a three-day public event with E.K. Fernandez rides and midway, drawing thousands of people to the sprawling school property in lower Manoa.

Last year nearly all of the carnival was virtual, except for drive-through food pickups.

This year the public is encouraged to support the carnival virtually by buying from its art gallery or bidding in the silent auction. The carnival raises money to support Punahou students and families who use financial aid.

The online art gallery features paintings, jewelry, sculpture, glassware and more by nearly 300 Hawaii artists. Shopping is open until 9 p.m. Saturday.

The silent auction will take bids also until 9 p.m. Saturday.

The student “Variety Show” can be viewed online from Saturday through Wednesday for a $20 ticket.

For purchases and more information, go to punahoucarnival.com.