No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball team sweeps Fairleigh Dickinson to end two-match skid

No. 1 Hawaii welcomed two starters back to the lineup and cruised past Fairleigh Dickinson to open the First Point Volleyball Foundation Collegiate Challenge today in Austin, Texas.

UH setter Jakob Thelle and middle blocker Guilherme Voss returned after missing the first two matches of the Rainbow Warriors’ road trip due to health and safety protocols. Thelle fired four aces and ran a UH attack that hit .403 in a 25-10, 25-14, 25-15 sweep of the Knights in the Warriors’ first match of the day at the Austin Convention Center.

UH outside hitter Spyros Chakas put away a match-high 11 kills to help the Warriors (5-2) bounce back from two losses at Ball State to start the 12-day road trip.

Opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias put away eight kills in 12 attempts. The sophomore went without a hitting error for the second straight match and was also in on four of UH’s nine blocks. Thelle added five kills to his 27 assists.

UH returns to the court at 3 p.m. today to face Queens University.

After UH and FDU traded points early in the match Thelle delivered three aces in an 8-0 UH run in the opening set. Mouchlias and Chakas accounted for UH’s first 13 kills and the Warriors closed the set with a 17-3 run.

UH came up with five blocks and got aces from Voss and Thelle in the second set. Chakas had four kills early in the third to help UH build an 11-5 lead and the Warriors closed out the 75-minute match.

Artem Vetrov led Fairleigh Dickinson (0-3) — a first-year program — with seven kills and the Knights hit .038 as a team.

UH outside hitter Chaz Galloway remains out of action due to a leg injury.