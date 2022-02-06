Warning signs posted after sharks spotted at 2 Oahu beaches

Warning signs have been posted at two Oahu beaches after sharks were spotted earlier today.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, a six- to eight-foot shark was seen near the shorline chasing turtles at Laniakea Beach on the North Shore around 2:30 p.m. today.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the city issued a second warning after an “aggressive” six- to eight-foot shark was seen feeding on fish near the shoreline at Keawaula Beach near Kaena Point.

City officials remind oceangoers to check with lifeguards before entering the water when warning signs are present.