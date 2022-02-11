Woman dies, man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Likelike Highway

Speed was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a woman in Kaneohe Thursday night, Honolulu police said.

The crash occurred on Likelike Highway just outside of the Wilson Tunnel at about 10:30 p.m.

Police said a 25-year-old motorcyclist was traveling Kaneohe-bound on the highway with a passenger at a high rate of speed. As they exited the tunnel, the motorcyclist lost control and hit a concrete barrier.

Police said the pair were thrown upon impact.

The passenger was described to be a woman in her 20s. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man and took him in critical condition to a hospital.

Both the motorcyclist and his passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, police said.

This is the sixth traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to five at the same time last year.