Woman dies, man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Likelike Highway

Speed was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a woman in Kaneohe Thursday night, Honolulu police said.
The crash occurred on Likelike Highway just outside of the Wilson Tunnel at about 10:30 p.m.
Police said a 25-year-old motorcyclist was traveling Kaneohe-bound on the highway with a passenger at a high rate of speed. As they exited the tunnel, the motorcyclist lost control and hit a concrete barrier.
Police said the pair were thrown upon impact.
The passenger was described to be a woman in her 20s. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man and took him in critical condition to a hospital.
Both the motorcyclist and his passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, police said.
This is the sixth traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to five at the same time last year.
