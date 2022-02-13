Honolulu firefighters extricate male in 20s as Kahuku crash seriously injures 2

Two people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a two-car crash in Kahuku on Saturday.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a 911 call at 9:59 p.m. Saturday for a motor vehicle crash near 56-425 Kamehameha Highway.

HFD said the first of four units with about 14 personnel arrived at 10:04 p.m. and discovered one victim still pinned inside his vehicle. A male in his 20’s was unresponsive as HFD moved to employ battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools and extricated him at 10:25 p.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services was on scene and quickly took over to provide life-saving care at the scene before transporting the man to a nearby hospital.

The other vehicle involved, operated by a female in her 40s, overturned in the crash and ended up on its side, HFD said.

The woman in the car was able to self-extricate, but EMS reported she was later transported from the scene to a trauma facility in serious condition.

Honolulu police are investigating the crash.