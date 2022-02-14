Man, 27, fatally shot after argument in Waipahu, police say

A 27-year-old man was killed after a male suspect allegedly shot him in Waipahu Sunday night.

The suspect and victim were involved in an argument on Honowai Street at about 11:10 p.m.

Police said the argument escalated and the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree murder investigation. There are no arrests at this time.