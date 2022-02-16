comscore Gas line break prompts lane closures on Pali Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Gas line break prompts lane closures on Pali Highway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:52 pm
    A screenshot from a traffic camera shows cars lined up near the intersection of Pali Highway and Jack Lane today.

The Department of Transportation is reporting that two of three Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway have been closed due to a gas line break.

The DOT said the closure is in the area of Kaimi Road. The gas company is on the scene, DOT said at about 1 p.m.

