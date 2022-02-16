Gas line break prompts lane closures on Pali Highway

The Department of Transportation is reporting that two of three Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway have been closed due to a gas line break.
The DOT said the closure is in the area of Kaimi Road. The gas company is on the scene, DOT said at about 1 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.