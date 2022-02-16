comscore No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.8-magnitude earthquake south of Fiji | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.8-magnitude earthquake south of Fiji

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 am

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake just south of Fiji. The earthquake occurred at 10:21 a.m. Hawaii standard time.

“A destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” according to a statement from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu.

