No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.8-magnitude earthquake south of Fiji

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake just south of Fiji. The earthquake occurred at 10:21 a.m. Hawaii standard time.
“A destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” according to a statement from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu.
