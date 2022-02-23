Woman, 70, in serious condition after being hit by car at shopping center

A 70-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a reversing vehicle this morning while walking on a sidewalk, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the incident at about 8:30 a.m. today at 98-020 Kamehameha Highway, which is listed as Waimalu Shopping Center. EMS said the woman was walking on a sidewalk fronting a restaurant at the address when she was struck by the vehicle.

EMS treated the woman for facial injuries and transported her to an emergency room at a hospital nearby.