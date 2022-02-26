Rainbow Warriors come from behind to beat CSU Bakersfield on senior night

Bernardo da Silva scored 10 of his game-high 14 points in the second half to lead Hawaii to a 62-50 comeback victory over Cal State Bakersfield at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center tonight.

The Rainbows improved to 9-4 in the Big West and 15-9 overall with two road games next week before the conference tournament the following week in Las Vegas.

CSUB fell to 2-11 in the conference and 7-16 overall.

On senior night, UH celebrated what is likely the final career home game for Mate Colina, Jerome Desrosiers and Junior Madut. Colina and Madut could play another year but are graduating and have said they will turn pro. Desrosiers, a graduate transfer, is awaiting a ruling on a potential additional season of eligibility.

JoVon McClanahan added 11 points for Hawaii, and Madut scored 10. McClanahan and Madut each made four of four free throws in the last 1:05 to seal the win.

Desrosiers, who scored nine points, got UH off to a 6-2 lead with two 3-point plays — first, one of the long-shot variety and then the traditional and-1 as he was fouled on a made shot under the basket.

The Roadrunners led 25-20 after a 13-3 run. The Rainbows cut it to 30-28 at halftime.

UH retook the lead 41-40 with 11:26 left on a basket by da Silva.

Shawn Stith led CSUB with 12 points.