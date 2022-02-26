UNLV breaks away to beat the Hawaii baseball team 9-3

Bad things happened in threes for the University of Hawaii baseball team.

UNLV scored three runs in the second, sixth and seventh innings for a 9-3 victory over Hawaii in the second round of Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament on the San Diego State campus.

The Rainbow Warriors have lost both games at Tony Gwynn Stadium to fall to 2-4 overall. The Rebels improved to 3-3.

Noah Beal, who pitched four scoreless innings, earned the victory.

Buddie Pindel, the second of four UH pitchers, absorbed the loss after allowing three runs in 1 1/3 innings.

UNLV starter Troy Balko retired the first nine ’Bows. Aaron Ujimori’s RBI double was the big hit in the ’Bows’ three-run fifth to tie it at 3.

But in the sixth, Joey Walls’ bases-loaded sacrifice fly would give the Rebels a 4-3 lead they would not relinquish.

The ’Bows went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the final four innings.