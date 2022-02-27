Man, 58, hospitalized in critical condition after crashing van in Nanakuli

Honolulu police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Nanakuli on Saturday that critically injured a 58-year-old man.
HPD said the man was operating a 2015 Dodge van and traveling westbound on Farrington Highway when he drove through a red light at Pua Avenue, went over a curb and struck a metal traffic light pole.
The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Speed appears to be a factor in this incident. HPD investigators continue to work to determine if alcohol or drugs were factors.
