2 pedestrians critically injured in separate collisions in Honolulu

A woman and her 1-year-old daughter were taken to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Waikiki Sunday night.

The first collision occurred at the intersection of Kanekapolei Street and Kuhio Avenue at about 7 p.m.

Police said a 34-year-old woman carrying a baby was in a crosswalk and attempted to cross Kanekapolei Street when they were struck by a Honda multi-purpose vehicle.

The Honda was traveling east on Kuhio Avenue and made a left turn onto Kanekapolei Street at the time.

Police said the 21-year-old driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The woman was taken in critical condition to a hospital. While at the hospital, her condition improved to serious condition. Police said her baby was also taken to the hospital in good condition.

Speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, police added.

More than two hours later, another collision involving a pedestrian occurred at the intersection of South King Street and Kalakaua Avenue in McCully.

Police said a 44-year-old motorist was traveling southbound on Kalakaua Avenue when an 83-year-old man entered the crosswalk on South King Street against a “do not walk” sign at about 9:35 p.m.

The motorist was unable to stop and collided with the pedestrian. Police said the driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police said speed, alcohol or drugs were not factors on the part of the motorist. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors on the part of the pedestrian.