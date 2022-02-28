Kamananui Road near Wahiawa reopens following brushfire

A portion of Kamananui Road in Central Oahu has reopened after firefighters put out a brushfire this afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:08 p.m. today about a brush fire at Kaukonahua and Kamananui roads. Seven units with about 16 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving on scene at 1:15 p.m.
Honolulu police blocked Kamananui Road and a north-bound section of Kaukonahua Road at about 2 p.m. as firefighters battled the brushfire. The fire was under control at 2:01 p.m. and fully contained by 2:41 p.m.
A traffic alert was issued via HNL.Info around 2:15 p.m. today.
HFD said about four acres were burned. There were no injuries, no evacuations required, and no structures were threatened.
