No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball team gets payback with sweep at No. 10 UC San Diego

Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas put away 15 kills in 20 attempts to lead the third-ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team to a sweep of No. 10 UC San Diego today in La Jolla, Calif.

The Warriors (14-3, 1-1 Big West) hit .429 as a team to earn a split of their opening series of the Big West season and avenge a five-set loss to the Tritons on Wednesday with the 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 win at RIMAC Arena.

Setter Jakob Thelle distributed 36 assists and was in on three blocks for UH. Opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias finished with eight kills and Filip Humler put away seven kills in 11 attempts off the bench.

UCSD outside hitter Kyle McCauley led the Tritons with 17 kills on .345 hitting. Ryan Ka finished with three kills and six errors after putting away 19 kills on Wednesday and UCSD hit .222 as a team.

The teams traded the lead in a tight opening set and UH took a 20-18 lead back-to-back kills from Mouchlias. UCSD twice closed to within a point before UH opened up a 24-20 lead on a Humler kill, a block by Thelle and Max Rosenfeld and a UCSD attack error. UCSD fought off two set points before Thelle fed Rosenfeld for a kill in the middle.

The Warriors took control of the second set with a 7-2 run that gave them an 21-16 lead. Thelle capped the set with a solo block on Ka.

Humler had a kill and a block in a 7-1 UH run early in the third set and the opened up an 18-10 lead on their way to finishing off the sweep.

The Warriors return home for a nonconference series with No. 11 Lewis on March 10 and 12 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.