Skateboarder critically injured in Pupukea crash

A 20-year-old skateboarder was critically injured in a crash today in Pupukea.
Emergency Medical Services said the man went down a hillside and suffered extensive bodily injuries.
The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. on Pupukea Road and Amaumau Place.
EMS personnel administered advanced medical treatment to the skateboarder and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.
