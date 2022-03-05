comscore Skateboarder critically injured in Pupukea crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Skateboarder critically injured in Pupukea crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

A 20-year-old skateboarder was critically injured in a crash today in Pupukea.

Emergency Medical Services said the man went down a hillside and suffered extensive bodily injuries.

The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. on Pupukea Road and Amaumau Place.

EMS personnel administered advanced medical treatment to the skateboarder and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.

