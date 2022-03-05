Vanderbilt just misses perfect game in beating Hawaii in opener 12-1

Fifth-ranked Vanderbilt overpowered Hawaii, 12-1, in today’s seven-inning first game of a baseball doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium.

Freshman left-hander Carter Holton had a perfect game through six innings, going to a three-ball count to only one of the 18 batters he faced to that point. But UH left fielder Scotty Scott broke up the perfect game with a four-pitch walk to open the seventh inning. Center fielder Cole Cabrera followed with a single to right to end Holton’s no-hit bid. Two outs later, Jacob Igawa was struck by a pitch to load the bases. Dallas J Duarte then singled to left to erase the shutout.

Holton allowed two hits and a walk while striking out nine in seven innings. Carter Young and Tate Kolwyck smacked home runs for the Commodores. Young’s drive cleared both fences in right field and landed on Lower Campus Road.