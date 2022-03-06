Man, 27, seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle as he sat at Honolulu bus stop

A 27-year-old man was in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle while sitting at a bus stop before dawn today, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS said the incident occurred about 5:45 a.m. at a bus stop near the intersection of Palolo Avenue and Paalea Street.
An EMS crew treated the man and transported him to a nearby emergency room where he was treated for multiple injuries.
The Honolulu Police Department’s traffic division did not respond to the incident.
