Flood advisory issued for island of Oahu due to heavy rains

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu, effective until 5:30 p.m. today.
At 2:29 p.m., radar indicated heavy showers over the Koolau Range, Central Oahu, and the North Shore. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour, and is expected to continue through mid-afternoon.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Wahiawa, Waikane, Pearl City, Waiahole, Wheeler Field, Waikele, Aiea, Kahaluu, Halawa, Schofield Barracks, Punaluu, Kunia, Waipahu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Hauula and Salt Lake.
The advisory warns the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Minor flooding is also expected to occur on roads, in streams, and poor drainage areas.
If flooding persists, NWS said the advisory may be extended beyond 5:30 p.m. today.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.