Flood advisory issued for island of Oahu due to heavy rains

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu, effective until 5:30 p.m. today.

At 2:29 p.m., radar indicated heavy showers over the Koolau Range, Central Oahu, and the North Shore. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour, and is expected to continue through mid-afternoon.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Wahiawa, Waikane, Pearl City, Waiahole, Wheeler Field, Waikele, Aiea, Kahaluu, Halawa, Schofield Barracks, Punaluu, Kunia, Waipahu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Hauula and Salt Lake.

The advisory warns the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Minor flooding is also expected to occur on roads, in streams, and poor drainage areas.

If flooding persists, NWS said the advisory may be extended beyond 5:30 p.m. today.