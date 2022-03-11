Rainbow Warriors eliminated in Big West semifinals

HENDERSON, NEV. >> Damari Milstead scored 18 points and E.J. Anosike added 16 to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 58-46 victory over Hawaii in the semifinals of the Big West Championships.

The outcome ends the Rainbow Warriors’ season at 17-11.

The Titans advance into Saturday’s title game against top-seeded Long Beach State.

The ’Bows, who trailed the entire game, closed to 42-38 on Junior Madut’s 3 from the right corner with 4:36 to play. But the Titans scored the next four points, all on free throws, to regain control.

In winning the paint wars 28-14, the Titans forced the’Bows into foul trouble. Kamaka Hepa fouled out with 3:25 left.

The ’Bows were held to 27.8% shooting, including 29.2% from behind the arc. Mate Colina led Hawaii with 12 points in his last game as a Rainbow Warrior.