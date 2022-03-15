comscore Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • VIANNEY LE CAER/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS Billie Eilish appeared at the world premiere of “‘No Time To Die” in London in September 2021. Eilish will perform during next month’s Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas.

    VIANNEY LE CAER/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS Olivia Rodrigo performed “Good 4 U” at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021, in New York. Rodrigo will perform during next month’s Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas.

    CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • RICHARD SHOTWELL/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS Korean pop band BTS attended the 2019 Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif., in December 2019. The group will perform during next month’s Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas.

    RICHARD SHOTWELL/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES >> The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world’s biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month’s ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers today that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant in January, with organizers citing “too many risks” to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.

Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee with 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

