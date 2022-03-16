Man, 29, allegedly kicks officer in head during arrest in Kailua

A Honolulu police officer suffered a concussion after a 29-year-old man allegedly kicked him in the head while the officer was placing him under arrest in Kailua Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to a call of an argument between a woman and her boyfriend at the 700 block of Kihapai Place at about 9:20 p.m.

The man was belligerent and had also damaged a vehicle, police added.

While officers were placing the man under arrest, police said the man kicked an officer in the head. Another officer sustained an injury to his elbow while subduing the suspect.

Police took the 29-year-old man to a nearby police station where he allegedly damaged the cell he was placed into.

Police said the officer who sustained a concussion was treated at a hospital for his injury.