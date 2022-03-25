Man dies after boat capsizes off Maui

A man died Thursday after a boat he was on capsized in choppy waters off Maui.

Fire rescue crews responded to a report of a boat that capsized with two people on board on the western side of Maliko Bay at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found one of individuals made it shore and the other was missing in the water. Bystanders paddled to the boat approximately 300 yards offshore and located the missing person, a man believed to be in his 50s, face down in the water, the Maui County Department of Fire & Public Safety said.

Fire rescue crews aboard Air 1 took him to the boat ramp at Maliko Bay where crews and Emergency Medical Services personnel administered life-saving measures to no avail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ocean conditions were choppy with surf estimated at 4 to 8 feet at the time.