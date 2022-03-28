Police arrest Maui men on gun, drug charges

Two men from Haiku, Maui, were arrested Sunday on gun and drug charges after police executed search warrants at multiple homes.

Maui Police Department officers recovered one .22 caliber bolt action rifle, two Mossberg 12-gauge pump-action shotguns, one 9mm Semi-automatic pistol, 2.71 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12.61 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia associated with the use of illegal narcotics.

Officers also recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Arrested were Kekoa Magliato, 29, and Michael Magliato, 60, police said.

Kekoa Magliato was arrested and charged with various firearms and drug charges. He remains in police custody with bail set at $7,400.

Michael Magliato was arrested and released pending investigation for various drug and firearms charges.