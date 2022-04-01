UH-Manoa in-person preview day event returns after COVID hiatus

Prospective and admitted students of the University of Hawaii at Manoa and their families are invited to tour the campus and learn about its programs and activities during an event on Saturday title “The Manoa Experience.”

More than 130 departments and programs will present informational displays, activities, prizes, student performances and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the Manoa campus. Highlights include student-led walking tours and glimpses of the Warrior Recreation Center, an engineering research lab and a new broadcast studio facility.

It will be the first time the preview-day event is being held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the officials are anticipating thousands of attendees.

“This is a great opportunity for prospective students because we’re going to have so many people from around the UH community here ready to talk to you, ready to greet you, and ready to show you why Manoa should be the destination for your college career,” Nikki Chun, vice provost for enrollment management, said in a news release.

UH Manoa is consistently ranked among the top 2% globally by major higher education rankings services, the release said.

Registration is required to receive an on-campus parking pass for the day of the event, which will be sent via e-mail.

Participants can check in at Legacy Path, next to Campus Center and Andrews Amphitheater; or on the Diamond Head end of McCarthy Mall by Kennedy Theatre. Participants will receive an exclusive UH-Manoa tote bag at check-in.

The Office of Admissions will be open for prospective students to check on their application status or to pay tuition deposits.