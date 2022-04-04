comscore Jason Kaneshiro: ’Bows vs. Dietz, Aztecs an enduring University of Hawaii rivalry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Jason Kaneshiro: ’Bows vs. Dietz, Aztecs an enduring University of Hawaii rivalry

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1990 Hawaii coach Les Murakami, left, shook hands with San Diego State coach Jim Dietz before a game.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1990

    Hawaii coach Les Murakami, left, shook hands with San Diego State coach Jim Dietz before a game.

The run-up to the University of Hawaii’s hottest rivalry of the moment and an obituary from Oregon rekindled memories of one of the fiercest series in school history. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 4, 2022

Scroll Up