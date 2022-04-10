Four lost hikers rescued by Honolulu firefighters on Likeke Trail

Honolulu firefighters this afternoon rescued four hikers, who became lost on the Likeke Trail in Kaneohe.

About a dozen firefighters responded to the 911 call that came in at 10:39 a.m. reporting the lost hikers.

Rescue personnel arrived at the scene just before 11 a.m. One engine company secured a landing zone at the Pali Golf Course. Another group of firefighters made their way to the Pali Lookout. From there, they set out on foot to find the lost hikers.

HFD said the hikers were found uninjured, and it was determined that they could walk on their own power and did not need to be rescued by air. They were escorted off the trial by rescue personnel.

HFD cautioned that most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning signs. They also offered the following hiking safety tips:

>>Never hike alone.

>> Familiarize yourself with the area you are about to hike.

>>Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that

your battery is full prior to your hike. Packing an external back-up battery is recommended.

>> Pack food, snacks and water.

>> Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.

>>Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed

safely.

>>Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured or lost.