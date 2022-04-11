Hokule‘a, Hikianala delayed by positive COVID case; departure still planned today

The Polynesian Voyaging Society canoes Hokuleʻa and Hikianalia, originally scheduled to depart at 7:30 a.m. today have once again been delayed – this time due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The positive test was in one of the members on a training voyage, and not among the current crew getting ready to depart on this leg to Hilo, followed by Tahiti.

The current crew were all tested, and forutnately, tested negative and will now be departing as early as 10:45 a.m. today, according to a PVS spokeswoman.

The member that tested positive is now isolating at home.

Today’s departure is 11 days later than planned due to weather-related issues, including strong winds. The canoes have been at Sand Island on Oahu.

Hokuleʻa and Hikianalia had been scheduled to depart Sand Island on March 31; instead, the crews have been training.

Pwo navigator Nainoa Thompson will be sailing the Hokuleʻa to Hilo, but does not plan to sail to Tahiti, a journey that is expected to take about 20 days depending on the weather.