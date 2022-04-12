Truck fire forces closure of Honolulu-bound Pali tunnel

A truck fire in the Honolulu-bound Pali tunnel this morning forced the closure of the tunnel and diversion of traffic.
Honolulu-bound traffic is being detoured from the Pali Highway to Kamehameha Highway at the Castle Junction, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
The department first posted about the fire at 9:44 a.m.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.