Truck fire forces closure of Honolulu-bound Pali tunnel

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 am
  A screenshot from a traffic camera at the intersection of Pali Highway and Waokanaka showed little traffic after a truck fire forced the closure of the tunnel in the Honolulu-bound direction.

    A screenshot from a traffic camera at the intersection of Pali Highway and Waokanaka showed little traffic after a truck fire forced the closure of the tunnel in the Honolulu-bound direction.

A truck fire in the Honolulu-bound Pali tunnel this morning forced the closure of the tunnel and diversion of traffic.

Honolulu-bound traffic is being detoured from the Pali Highway to Kamehameha Highway at the Castle Junction, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The department first posted about the fire at 9:44 a.m.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

