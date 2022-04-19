Vehicle crash closes section of Highway 11 on Big Island

Hawaii County police have closed Highway 11 in Kaʻu on the Big Island due to a vehicle collision.
The closure is near the 28 mile marker, near the entrance to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Motorists are advised to use Saddle Road or Highway 19.
Highway 11 will remain closed until police finish their investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.