Oahu grand jury indicts man for allegedly lighting 79-year-old victim’s clothes on fire

A 29-year-old man today was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on two felony counts after allegedly lighting a 79-year-old man’s clothing on fire in Chinatown.
Charles Burns is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on a $500,000 bail after allegedly approaching the victim from behind and lighting his clothes on fire, which led to burns on the victim’s body.
Burns was indicted and charged with first-degree arson and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug.
“Those who victimize our kupuna will be vigorously prosecuted,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. “This brazen and heinous attack cannot go unpunished and we will be seeking the maximum prison term for Burns if he is convicted.”
The arson charge can result in a maximum 20 years in prison, while the drug charge carries a penalty of up to 5 years imprisonment.
