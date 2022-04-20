Sailor, 29, dies during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii

A Navy officer died Sunday while participating in a training exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Lt. j.g.Aaron Fowler, 29, “became unresponsive during the training and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” according to a release from the Navy.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Navy Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities. A spokesman for MCBH said that the service is limited on what details it can share due to the ongoing investigation, but there is no evidence of foul play.

Fowler was a member of the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One based in San Diego, Calif., and was in Hawaii training with Marines. The unit specializes in removing explosives and other obstacles in support of operations both on land and at sea.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Aaron’s family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this brave warrior,” said Rear Adm. Joseph Diguardo, Jr., commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command in today’s release. “His decision to join this elite special operations community was a testament to the dedicated and selfless character he embodied and his legacy will endure in our ranks through those he inspired by his service.”

According to the Navy, Fowler entered the service in 2012 and commissioned after graduating from the Naval Academy in May 2018. He reported for duty at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One in January 2022.