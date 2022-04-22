University of Hawaii baseball team downs UC Davis in first shutout of season

Cade Halemanu and Dalton Renne combined on an eight-hitter as the University of Hawaii baseball team beat host UC Davis 3-0 today. It is the Rainbows’ first shutout of the season and eighth Big West win in a row.

Halemanu (2-3) posted 10 strikeouts and one walk and yielded six hits in six innings. Renne earned his third save, allowing two hits and a walk in three innings with three strikeouts.

UH turned three double plays in improving to 17-17 overall and 10-6 in the Big West. UC Davis fell to 3-21 and 2-14.

The Rainbows got five hits, and didn’t need one to score their first run in the first inning. Hawaii’s first two batters, Cole Cabrera and Aaron Ujimori, were both hit by pitches by Aggies starter Nathan Peng, and Cabrera later scored on a passed ball.

Kyson Donahue singled to drive in Jacob Igawa to make it 2-0 in the fourth. Stone Miyao extended his hitting streak to 11 games during the rally.

UH got its final run in the sixth. Miyao’s sacrifice fly scored DallasJ Duarte, who was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on Igawa’s double.

The teams meet again Saturday and Sunday.