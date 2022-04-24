Hawaii baseball surges late in blowout of UC Davis

The University of Hawaii baseball team turned a game that was scoreless through five innings into a 17-1 rout of host UC Davis today.

The Rainbows closed a two-week road trip with a nine-run ninth inning and return to the islands after going 5-2 away from home.

UH improved to 11-7 in the Big West and 18-18 overall. UC Davis fell to 3-15 and 4-22.

Six batters contributed at least two of Hawaii’s season-high 19 hits, with Matt Wong and Naighel Ali’i Calderon leading with three each.

Buddie Pindel, Tai Atkins and Junior Lopez combined to allow eight Aggies hits.

Atkins (3-2) yielded UC Davis’ only run on Nathan Peng’s homer in the seventh, but earned the win by striking out six in 3 2/3 innings. That included the first four batters he faced in relief of Pindel, who left with runners on second and third and one out in the fifth.

Hawaii got its first batter on in the first four innings but failed to score. The Rainbows finally broke through with four runs in the sixth, with the help of three of the Aggies’ six errors and a wild pitch.

Kyson Donahue had two two-run singles in the ninth, during which UH sent 14 batters to the plate. Stone Miyao, who was Hawaii’s last batter in the eighth, also hit a two-run single in the ninth that extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

The Rainbows host Cal State Fullerton in a three-game series starting Friday.