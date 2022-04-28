Fire destroys Kahala home, damages another

A two-alarm fire destroyed a Kahala house, caused serious damage to a neighboring house and ignited nearby power lines this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call about a building fire at 845 Luawai St. at around 1 p.m. A caller reportedly heard a smoke alarm and saw smoke coming from the house, but nobody was answering the door.

Firefighters arrived at the house a few minutes later and found smoke and flames coming from the building.

While fighting the fire, HFD determined that all three occupants of the house were able to escape without injuries. A 95-year-old woman who lives next door with two other people was treated for smoke inhalation because of the fire, HFD said.

The fire department said the “fully-involved” fire eventually spread to a neighbor’s house, located at 839 Luawai St. The first house collapsed, and the second house was seriously damaged. The fire also ignited nearby power lines, HFD said.

Hawaiian Electric was notified after the power lines were damaged, and the Honolulu Police Department assisted in closing nearby roads while firefighters battled the fire.

The firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, and at 3:45 p.m. were able to extinguish it.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants who were displaced by the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire is still being investigated.