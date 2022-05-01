Man, 62, in critical condition following moped collision in downtown Honolulu

A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after the moped he was riding early Saturday in downtown Honolulu by the Arts at Marks Garage collided into another vehicle.

The collision occurred at 1:37 a.m. Saturday in the area of Nuuanu Avenue and North Pauahi Street.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 19-year-old woman driving an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on North Pauahi Street when she ignored a stop sign and entered into the intersection of Nuuanu Avenue. HPD said that caused the 62-year-old man riding the moped to broadside the front passenger side of the woman’s vehicle.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, while the woman was uninjured.

HPD said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision of the driver, but have yet to rule out whether speed was a factor. HPD said it is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs are contributing factors in the collision of the moped rider.

The investigation is ongoing.