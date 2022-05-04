High surf advisory in place for all south shores, some north and west shores for all islands

A high surf advisory for all south shores, as well as some north and west shores, remains in effect through Thursday.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 10 to 14 feet along south shores today, with the advisory lasting through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS also expects surf of 12 to 16 feet across north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, and surf of 8 to 12 feet along west shores, through 6 a.m. Thursday. On Kauai, surf is expected to reach 12 to 16 feet along west shores.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and powerful rip currents that make swimming difficult and dangerous.

On Wednesday, Honolulu lifeguards rescued hundreds of surfers on Oahu’s south shore a large swell pushed waves up to 14 feet.

Forecasters said the current, long-period, northwest swell will hold today before slowly subsiding tonight. The current, long-period south swell will also linger through Thursday, then slowly subside into the weekend.

The breezy, wet weather is expected to continue for a few more days, with some brief, heavy downpours and possible thunderstorm today.

A small craft advisory for all Hawaiian coastal waters also remains in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

NWS has also issued a marine weather statement warning major isles that a south swell can potentially produce large, breaking waves in harbor entrances through this afternoon, and may produce some harbor surges at times.

A winter weather advisory also remains in place for Big Isle summits, with up to one more inch of snow expected, through 6 p.m. today.