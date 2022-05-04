Large south swell keeps Oahu lifeguards busy for second straight day

Honolulu lifeguards, for a second straight day, has been busy helping surfers on Oahu’s south shore during a large swell.

After helping hundreds of ocean users on Tuesday, Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel made more than 175 rescues and assists on Oahu’s south shore, which included assisting surfers who broke their surfboards or leashes or were unable to paddle back to shore on their own. Lifeguards also made 1,300 preventative actions in the Ala Moana and Waikiki areas.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department said that it’s not just the south shore where the public should be careful.

The department said that first responders at around 3 p.m. attended to a 35-year-old man who was swept off the rocks and into the ocean at Shark’s Cove. The man hit his head but was able to get out of the water on his own. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel administered medical treatment on the man and transported him to a trauma center in serious condition.

A high surf advisory is in effect on the south shores of all the islands in the state until 6 p.m. on Thursday. The National Weather Service reported surf heights of 10-14 feet and said ocean users should expect “strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.”

NWS said that the public should exercise caution near or in the water and listen to the advice of ocean safety officials.