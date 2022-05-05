Woman, 38, charged after she refuses to leave Maui restaurant, bites officer, police say

Maui police on Tuesday evening arrested a visitor for disorderly conduct after she became belligerent, refused to pay her tab or leave the establishment.

At about 6:23 p.m., officers responded to a call at 2511 S. Kihei Road regarding the report of disorderly conduct.

When police arrived, the visitor — later identified as Corey Campbell, 38, of Massachusetts – agreed to pay her tab, but still refused to leave, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police arrested Campbell and charged her with refusal to leave establishment and disorderly conduct, and transported her to the Kihei Police Station.

While there, and while she was being placed into a patrol vehicle for transport to the Wailuku Receiving Desk, Campbell bit an officer on the arm, police said.

Police added first-degree assault against a police officer to her charges. Her bail was set at $7,000.

Medics treated and released the officer on the scene.